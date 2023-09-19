The lift has a history of failures since installation but nothing as appalling as experienced over recent months with two failures now approaching a total of four months resulting in the loss of the facility for those with mobility issues. The result has been a loss of revenue and Membership cancellations in addition to the serious inconvenience for those that try to cope with the stairs. During this period a new motor was installed but failed after two days. I was pleased to hear that a specialist engineer had been called in to identify the problem and a notification was issued saying following that visit the fault would be rectified on Friday the 15thOn the 14th a notification was issued saying that date could not be met and it was hoped that all would be resolved on this coming Tuesday the 19th. Based upon past experience one can but take that with a pinch of proverbial salt!