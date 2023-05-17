A FOREST-based charity is expanding its mental health support and counselling provision for young people in the county by raising its upper age range from 21 to 25 years.
TIC+ (Teens in Crisis), which is based in Mitcheldean, made the announcement during Mental Health Awareness Week (May 15-21), in response to the growing mental health challenges faced by young adults today, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It means the charity will now be able to give more young adults the help they need with their mental health.
TIC+ is renowned for having provided vital mental health support to nine to 21-year-olds for almost 30 years in Gloucestershire.
The charity feels that with young adults are facing “specific challenges” in life, they should be provided with the tools they need to overcome their challenges and “lead happy, healthy lives”.
Judith Bell, clinical director at TIC+ said: “Mental Health Awareness Week is a great time for us to announce that we are extending our counselling services to support even more young adults.
"We understand the challenges that young adults face today and the impact that these challenges can have on their mental health.
"The decision to expand the age range has been made after careful consideration of the needs of young adults and the demand for free mental health support.
"As a charity, we don't want young adults to suffer in silence due to financial constraints, and are so proud to be providing the same free support that we have been successfully offering the younger demographic to those up to the age of 25.
Specific issues that young adults are facing include relationship challenges, financial pressures, anxiety and depression – problems that have all been heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are looking forward to helping even more young people in Gloucestershire."
The charity strives to ensure that all young people have someone to talk to, providing free counselling, InTER-ACT online workshops, a support helpline, tic+chat anonymous helpline, text chat, live chat and parent support helpline and groups.