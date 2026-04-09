A LOCAL man is preparing to take on a four day endurance test in a bid to raise money for Alzheimer's Research UK.
Alan Horne, a former Forest of Dean resident who now lives in Chepstow, will take on the WalkWyse 109 mile “Endure for a Cure” challenge from August 28 to August 31 alongside other participants, including his brother Peter.
The cause is close to Alan’s heart, and he has participated in walks for Alzheimer’s before, including in London and Dartmouth - where his brother lives.
Alan said: “My mother died from Alzheimer's, and we all know somebody who is affected by some form of dementia. My brother’s wife has Alzheimer's and he’s now a permanent carer for her.
“At the end of the day, we’ve got to find a solution, but of course charities need money - particularly more these days because the government has less and less money, so charitable money is more important.”
Alan’s brother, who set up WalkWyse to help fund research for Alzheimer's, suggested he take part in its ultra-marathon, which is four walking marathons over four days.
The challenge will see them walk 33 miles along the rugged South West Coast Path and 16 miles across the wild expanse of Dartmoor. Each day, Alan estimates it will take between 9 and 11 hours.
The 76-year-old has been preparing by hiking with his sons who live in the Forest of Dean, and with members of the Chepstow Walker’s Group, heading through areas such as Offa’s Dyke and the Wye Valley.
Alan said: “With walks like this, first - it’s a challenge to yourself. But, people who perhaps can’t do it will encourage you by giving funds. It’s about raising funds and raising awareness particularly for Alzheimer's Research. It’s 100 per cent funding for research groups in universities all over the world, to get that knowledge about why we get dementia, how we can avoid getting dementia, and perhaps even how it can be reversed.”
WalkWyse’s overall goal for the challenge is to raise £50,000 for Alzheimer’s Research UK and Dartmouth Caring Memory Café, a lifeline for many families living with dementia. Alan alone is looking to raise £5,000. At the time of writing, he has already raised over £1,500.
Alan reiterated the importance of raising money for this cause, as it affects so many people. He said: “Everybody, almost without exception, knows somebody who’s got dementia in some way. Like every charity, giving just a little bit of money to Alzheimer’s Research, hopefully we can start to find a way to reduce dementia and even cure dementia.”
If you would like to help Alan and WalkWyse with their charitable challenge for Alzheimer’s Research, you can donate via Just Giving online. You can find this by searching for Alan Horne Just Giving Walkwyse into your internet browser.
You can also find out more about WalkWyse and its mission by visiting its website. More details about Alzheimer’s and Alzheimer’s Research UK can also be found online.
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