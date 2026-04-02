THE old Wye Bridge in Chepstow, which has been closed to all traffic including pedestrians, is “overstressed” but is not in imminent danger of collapse, say engineers.
But a recent inspection which identified cracks that led to the closure also found a “credible risk “of a localised failure in the section of deck supported by Pier Two.
Monmouthshire and Gloucestershire councils, which are responsible for highways, and the Forest Council have issued an update about the situation.
The councils say they recognise the significant impact the closure is having.
Particular concerns have been raised by people with mobility issues.
The only other route into Chepstow from Tutshill and Sedbury is a flight of steps from Beachley Road to the A48.
The councils are working to identify affected users, engage with them directly, and explore interim transport and mobility support options while long term plans are prepared.
The 210-year-old cast iron bridge has been under enhanced monitoring for some time. Routine inspections last October identified cracks that led to the closure of the bridge to all vehicular traffic.
A inspection last month identified new cracks in key structural areas, including the vertical structural members at Piers Two and Four.
Monmouthshire Council fully closed the bridge on March 27 following advice from specialist engineers.
Initial indications suggest that the recent deterioration is linked to the effect of cold weather, compounded by long-term fatigue from historic traffic loading.
Repair options are being developed to understand what would be required to reopen the bridge for pedestrians, cyclists, and eventually motor vehicles.
The councils are working closely with specialist engineers on a programme of detailed assessment.
The councils say they remain committed to reopening the bridge but it will only take place when it is confirmed safe to do so, based on technical evidence and professional advice.
A Monmouthshire County Council spokesperson said: “Public safety is the top priority for all councils.
We recognise that the closure creates various challenges for residents, and we will collaborate with Chepstow Town Council and Tidenham Parish Council to explore solutions to minimise the impact.
“We are committed to working closely with specialist engineers to ensure decisions are evidence based, transparent and focused on the long term future of this important crossing.”
A Gloucestershire County Council spokesperson said: “We know how important the Old Wye Bridge is to people’s everyday lives, and we understand how frustrating and disruptive this closure is.
The bridge has been closed to keep people safe, and we support that decision.
“We’re working closely with our partner councils and listening to local communities so we can keep people informed and look at what support might help people while the inspections and planning work continue.”
A Forest of Dean District Council spokesperson said: “We recognise that public safety must come first, and we hope both highways teams are able to resolve the issues as quickly as possible.
A dedicated website with updates and frequently asked questions can be found at www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/old-wye-bridge-chepstow/
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