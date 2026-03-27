THE OLD Wye Bridge between Chepstow and Tutshill will be closed to pedestrians as well as vehicles from this evening (Thursday).
The 210-year-old bridge which connects England and Wales has been closed to motor vehicles for several months.
The council has not said how long the bridge is likely to be closed following the latest discoveries.
Following advice from specialist engineers Monmouthshire Council, who are responsible for the maintenance of the bridge, have decided to extend the closure to include pedestrians.
It follows an inspection this week which revealed further defects in the structure.
A spokesman for the authority said: “Monmouthshire County Council has taken the decision to close the Old Wye Bridge in Chepstow to all users following recommendations from specialist engineers.
“The bridge, which connects Bridge Street with Castleford Hill, has been closed to traffic for several months while increased inspections have been undertaken.
“During an inspection this week, several new cracks have appeared In the cast iron structure.
“Advice from the specialist engineers being that this poses a significant risk to pedestrians.
“The recommendation, on the grounds of safety, is that we close the bridge to all users with immediate effect.
Monmouthshire County Council will mobilise a team to implement “this closure during the evening of March 27 and will continue to work with the engineers to find solutions.”
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