Comedic monologists were regulars at music halls where performers did their best and the rest drank. Audiences were rowdy and paid little attention to what was happening on stage which was generally seen to be “vulgar and rumbustious”. Entertainment subsequently moved into variety acts in new theatres where families could spend a pleasant evening. Well known architect Frank Matcham specialised in the design of music halls and theatres and some 21 were designed for the Moss Empire alone and were named to reflect grandeur and splendour such as the Hippodrome, the London Coliseum and the London Palladium.