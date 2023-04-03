Every first Monday of the month, veterans from the Ross and District Royal British Legion come together for a delightful breakfast gathering at The Royal Hotel. Participants praised the hotel for the delicious meals and warm atmosphere.
For the affordable price of £7, attendees can indulge in a variety of ‘fat-boy’ breakfast options or lighter alternatives, accompanied by generous servings of tea, coffee, fruit juices, toast, croissants, and pastries. The monthly event has become a much-anticipated opportunity for veterans to reconnect with friends and colleagues in a welcoming environment.
In addition to the exceptional breakfast, The Royal Hotel has announced plans for a major refurbishment in 2023. Until a start date for the renovations is confirmed, the hotel will continue to host the monthly gatherings for the Ross and District Royal British Legion veterans. This ongoing commitment to the local veteran community reinforces the strong bond between The Royal Hotel and those who have served their country.
The Ross Legion, a community organisation with a history dating back to 1921, is facing a challenge common to many local groups: the need for new members and volunteers. With the passing of several long-standing members last year, the branch is seeking members to keep the Legion’s legacy alive.
Ross British Legion Chairman, who has witnessed the closure of several branches in nearby towns, emphasises the importance of recruiting new members to maintain the vitality of the local branch. With an annual membership fee of £23, or just 45 pence per week, the Legion is an affordable way to contribute to the community.