“Thanks to the brilliant efforts of our residents, the Forest of Dean district is in the top 12 per cent of local councils in terms of recycling and waste performance but to help boost recycling rates further and capture even more materials we’re asking for the public’s help to look for more opportunities to recycle, whether that’s by searching different rooms around the home, through checking school lunch boxes at the end of the day or sorting through bathroom bins. With on-street recycling bins for drinks cans and plastic bottles in each of the four Forest towns, there’s even the opportunity to recycle while out and about.