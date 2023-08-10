THE first properties in Newent are now able to benefit from ultrafast internet following the rollout of a new full fibre network.
National telecoms firm Fibre Heroes has invested £2 million to bring an ultrafast fibre network to the town, having previously done so in Cinderford.
The firm says this “long-anticipated” upgrade will provide more dependable internet connections, with 1Gbps download speeds that are significantly faster than the national average.
Local business and residents can access the new service through one of the firm’s Internet Service Providers.
CSO of Fibre Heroes James Warner said: “We are really proud to be rolling out our wholesale only fibre network here in Newent. The internet is an integral part of daily life, and it has a real impact on how communities operate and the way we live our lives.
“Everyone has the right to the best internet connection possible, and we can’t wait to serve that through our partner community to local residents”.