BRITAIN’s favourite scarecrow, Worzel Gummidge – and Aunt Sally – made an appearance in Longhope recently.
Worzel and Aunt Sally were, in fact, former village Post Office owners Gill and Richard Pett.
They really got into the spirit as they judged the second Scarecrow Festival organised by Friends of Longhope Church.
And they had a lovely day for it with bright sunshine as they walked around the village on Saturday, October 7, looking at the 38 magical scarecrows created by locals.
Families had great fun answering the questions on the trail sheets and finding the scarecrows on the map while All Saints church was decorated for harvest At the Forest Bakehouse, Harriet Biddle was busy making biscuits which were made specially for this event, all proceeds were kindly donated to the Friends’ church tower appeal.
There was a barbecue on the recreation field with music from duo Me and Him and the entertainment continued into the evening as people danced the night away to the talented Emrys.
The festival continued through to Sunday and ended with a village harvest supper at the Latchen Rooms, where a ploughman’s and apple pie and custard was served to more than 70 people.
John Smart, the local entertaining auctioneer proceeded to get as much money for bags of apples and many marrows and pots of jams as he could, great banter was had by all and vital funds were raised for the Newent-based Lords Larder.
The Friends closed the weekend by announcing the winners of the Scarecrow competition with Hopebrook Primary School’s Mary had a little Lamb first and winning £50.
Second were Ellie Hodges and Chloe Williams a display based on the film Up who won £25.
Sue and Phil Lee were third with Changing Guards at The Willows which won £10.