MEMBERS of Longhope & District Royal British Legion (RBL) went all out in their embrace of Scottish tradition last week with a special Burns Night celebration.
The evening at The Red Lion in Huntley included a traditional reading of poet Robert Burns’ tongue-in-cheek ‘Address to a Haggis’ to commemorate the Scottish literary legend’s birthday on January 25.
The haggis, clapped in by the members, was processed and piped in by Piper Trevor Reynaert, Longhope & District RBL member, who lead the chef, Joy, to Chairman Nick Taylor.
The famous Burns Night haggis poem was then recited “with gusto”.
At the line “His knife see rustic Labour dight, An cut you up wi ready slicht”, as per ceremony tradition, Chairman Nick plunged his knife into the haggis, cut it open from end to end and “burst” the contents out, which the members described as “the highlight of the evening!”
The address concludes with the verse:
“
Ye Pow’rs, wha mak mankind your care,
And dish them out their bill o fare,
Auld Scotland wants nae skinking ware
That jaups in luggies:
But, if ye wish her gratefu prayer,
Gie her a Haggis!
Robert Burns
All the celebrations took place at The Red Lion Inn where the RBL members and guests were treated to a “five star, flawless” evening by Landlady Joy, Godfrey, Chris, Natalie, Sam and all the team.
A spokesperson said: “It was perfect, from the table decor, traditional Burns menu, excellent service and warm welcoming atmosphere.”
The members also enjoyed a Scottish themed raffle, from which £82 was raised for the Poppy Appeal.
Distinguished guest Garry Mills, Gloucestershire County Chairman and RBL Gloucester City President, commented: “An excellent evening had by all.”