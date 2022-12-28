LYDBROOK Band hit the jackpot when it was asked to provide the music for the National Lottery’s Christmas advert.
The band, which celebrates its centenary this year, performed a seasonal rendition of Gilbert O’Sullivan’s 1972 Top Ten hit Ooh-Wakka-Do-Wakka-Day.
Robert Morgan, from Lydbrook Band, said: “The band was totally involved with the Lotto advert.
“Our first experience was the sound recordings in the Lydbrook band room when we performed the special Christmas song arrangement, which was followed by an exciting visit to St Albans for the filming.
“The band thoroughly enjoyed the filming.
“It was great to become film stars for the day and to experience the Christmas atmosphere being created – thanks to The National Lottery.
“It was a great experience to take part in such a major event.”
The band has received more than £9,900 of Lotto funding, highlighted how the National Lottery not only benefits winners, but also the 420,000-plus projects across the UK
Robert said: “National Lottery funding allowed Lydbrook Band to take part in an all-day event with other artists, including choirs, jazz groups and dance groups, which culminated in a magnificent firework display and watching vintage aircrafts fly past.”
Jackie O’Sullivan, spokesperson from The National Lottery, said: “Every time you buy a National Lottery ticket, you are helping brilliant projects like Lydbrook Band.”