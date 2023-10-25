A COMMUNITY project set up to help locals who are struggling with the cost of living is celebrating its first year of “generosity, community and sustainability” this month.
'Moneyless' project The Lydney Exchange has hosted events in the town and the wider Forest over the past 12 months that have allowed locals to share their unwanted goods and services with those who really need them.
The initiative was launched last November by volunteers Lin Waters, Caroline Moor, Vickie Head, Louise Penny, Steve Stockham, Melanie Benn and Charis Simpson, who organised their first event at Lydney Community Centre in the run up to Christmas.
With another event taking place at the same venue on Saturday (October 28), the project has more than proved its worth since then and continues to go from strength to strength.
A statement from the group reads: “Lydney Exchange, the thriving moneyless community project, is proud to celebrate its successful first year of fostering generosity, community spirit, and sustainable practices.
“Operating solely on the strength of volunteers and donated items, the Lydney Exchange has played a pivotal role in supporting the local community and reducing waste.
“The organisation extends its gratitude to the dedicated volunteers whose unwavering commitment has been instrumental in the success of numerous events and initiatives throughout the year.
“Lydney Exchange would also like to express its sincere appreciation to Now Storage for their generous donation of six months of secure storage at their yard on Station Road, Lydney and also the invaluable support of Lydney Community Centre that has brought the community together.
“We would also like to thank Bream Sports Club for providing a venue for recent events and Lydney Town Council for their help.
“The unwavering support of the Forest of Dean District Council community builders that have been instrumental in the establishment of the Lydney Exchange, including their recent invitation to the community showcase in Cinderford, highlighting the Exchange’s commitment to collaborative efforts and community engagement.
“The Lydney Exchange would like to extend a special thanks to the Forest of Dean Baby Bank for working in partnership with us at the successful Bream event.
“The Exchange continues to accept donations of various items, including clothes, toys, household goods, books, plants, and more.
“Individuals interested in contributing are encouraged to visit the Lydney Exchange Facebook page for more information and to join the team.
“To streamline operations, the organisation kindly requests that donated items be clean and in good condition.
“As the community faces challenging times, the Lydney Exchange remains committed to providing necessary resources to the local population while championing sustainability and waste reduction efforts.
“The next event is scheduled for Saturday, 28th October, at the Lydney Community Centre on Naas Lane, running from 2:30 pm to 4pm.
“Exciting plans are also underway for the Cinderford Exchange—stay updated on the Lydney Exchange Facebook page for forthcoming details.
“Lydney Exchange warmly welcomes offers of venues for future events as the project continues to grow.
“Additionally, the Exchange will soon have a pressing need for more storage space from the end of November, please get in touch if you can help with this.”