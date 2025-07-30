LYDNEY gratefully received seven new bleed kits, provided by the Forest of Dean Community Safety Partnership.
On Tuesday, July 29, Lydney Town Council Clerk Michael Greenfield accepted the kits on behalf of the council and the residents of Lydney.
Mayor Tasha Saunders said: "These kits will be placed in key locations around the town, near some of our existing defibrillators. It’s heartbreaking that such resources are necessary, but if even one kit helps save a life, it will have been worth it. We're proud to have them as part of our commitment to protecting our community."
The news comes following last year’s donation of bleed kits from the Forest of Dean’s Inner Wheel to Littledean’s Belfry Hotel and Cinderford Town Council.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.