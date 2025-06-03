LYDNEY Yacht club held its first rally since the coronavirus pandemic, with sailors showing guests the ropes for ‘Try Sailing’.
Sailors were supported by the Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA) as 14 people were taken out in a sailing dinghy in pairs. Help was at hand on shore, enabling disabled guests to get on a boat for the first time, despite the windy, rocky conditions.
Annabel Dance, Commodore of the Lydney Yacht Club said: “We’ve been so lucky with the weather.
“A dry day with a fresh sailing wind between many wet ones was part of the key to Saturday’s success. It was a fine day out and something to look forward to again in 2026!”
Guests were also privileged to enjoy a music show all afternoon, performed by Janice and Alastair Lightly, and their fellow musicians.
Members of the yacht club kept the guests fed and watered, providing burgers, hot dogs, teas, coffees and cake. The bar was also open for more refreshments.
A boat jumble kept visitors interested, as well as a land-based display by SARA, which showed a rowing Skiff project of a wooden boat.
Other activities during the day included a tour of the clubhouse, a tour of a yacht in the harbour, and a chance to practice hoisting the sails of a sailing dinghy.
If you are interested in getting on the water with Lydney Yacht Club, you can chat to the club on a Friday evening in the club bar between 7pm to 9pm.
The club offers prospective members the chance to meet with its members and even the chance to go sailing before making a final decision to join.
You can also find out more about the club and its activities by visiting the club’s website or you can email [email protected]
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.