AS TEMPERATURES rise across the region, water safety experts are warning locals and visitors to take extra care around rivers, lakes and coastal areas amid a rise in accidental drownings during warmer months.
New data from 2024 reveals that 18 people in Wales died in accidental water-related incidents this year, with nearly half of those fatalities occurring during May, June and July.
May 2024, officially the hottest on record, saw a particular spike in incidents compared to the same time last year.
With popular beauty spots like Symonds Yat, the River Wye and the Severn Estuary drawing visitors during spells of hot weather, authorities are urging people to Respect the Water and stay vigilant.
Despite the sunshine, open water temperatures can remain deceptively cold – often below 16 degrees.
Entering cold water suddenly can trigger cold water shock, a dangerous reaction that causes involuntary gasping, rapid breathing and loss of muscle control, often leading to drowning if the person falls in unexpectedly.
Chris Cousens, chair of water safety Wales, said: “These latest figures on drowning deaths in Wales are deeply concerning. Each statistic represents a life lost and a family devastated. With the summer months approaching, it's crucial for everyone to prioritise water safety. Whether you're at the beach, a river, or a lake, always be aware of the risks and take necessary precautions."
Although the number of confirmed accidental fatalities in Wales is down from 2023, with 18 reported this year, an additional 19 cases are still under review by coroners and may push the total higher.
Water Safety Wales will be promoting the Respect the Water campaign throughout the summer, including a public push around World Drowning Prevention Day on Thursday, July 25.