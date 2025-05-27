A WEBINAR is being offered to motorists in the community to remind them of driving safety in the summer.
The webinar will take place at 10am, Saturday, May 31, and looks to refresh knowledge on how to keep driving safely for longer in summer months.
It will also include a reminder on checks that need to be made with licence renewal at 70 for those who drive a motorhome or tow a caravan.
Nigel Lloyd-Jones, Gloucestershire Road Safety Partnership said: “June 1 is the date the weather services use to mark the start of summer. In our rural county, this brings with it seasonal road safety challenges.
“Traffic volumes increase with more vulnerable road users out and about, it is the busiest season for farmers, fast growing hedgerows obscure traffic signs, and at dawn and dusk wild animals are more active.
“Tourists are visiting with some not being experienced in driving on rural roads, the festival season is in full-swing causing traffic jams in unexpected places.
“Combine all this with higher summer temperatures and the results are higher stress levels for drivers and vehicles alike.”
The AA provides tips for summer driving via its website and explains some of the common problems found on the roads during the season. It says if your tyres are already damaged or they're at the wrong pressure, the higher temperatures of summer will increase the risk of a blowout.
It also explained that in warmer weather, you're more likely to encounter cyclists and pedestrians on the roads, and it is important to be aware of your surroundings while driving.
The breakdown service recommends you are prepared in case of a road emergency, including water, a first aid kit, and a way to contact someone for assistance.