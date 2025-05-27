Cllr Paul Hodgkinson, Cabinet Member for Public Health, Communities and Fire, said: “If a fire occurs in your home you may have to get out in dark and difficult conditions. Have a designated place for door keys on your escape route, and always make sure hallways and stairs are free from clutter, and that there are no loose floor coverings that could trip you. By knowing how you would exit your home in the event of a fire, it could save your life in an emergency.”