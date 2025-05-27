GLOUCESTERSHIRE Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS) is urging residents to clear clutter that may be blocking escape routes in their homes, as part of the “Fire Kills” campaign.
The Fire Service wants residents to make sure their family, guests and loved ones know where and how to get out, stay out, and to call 999 in the event of a fire.
It explained while working smoke alarms give people the warning they need to get out of their home in a fire, blocked exits, locked doors or unfamiliar surroundings can cost vital seconds from escape time.
Mark Preece, Chief Fire Officer at Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Just two to three breaths of toxic smoke could leave you unconscious, so every second counts when escaping a fire. Having working smoke alarms and knowing the escape plan in an emergency could make all the difference.
“If you have children or someone less able you care for, it could take more time to get out, stay out and call 999. Make sure you’re always prepared, your exits are clear and everyone knows what to do if the worst should happen.”
Cllr Paul Hodgkinson, Cabinet Member for Public Health, Communities and Fire, said: “If a fire occurs in your home you may have to get out in dark and difficult conditions. Have a designated place for door keys on your escape route, and always make sure hallways and stairs are free from clutter, and that there are no loose floor coverings that could trip you. By knowing how you would exit your home in the event of a fire, it could save your life in an emergency.”
The Fire Kills campaign is a joint effort by the Home Office, the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC), and local fire and rescue services in England. It aims to raise public awareness about fire risks in the home and encourage people to take proactive measures to prevent fires and ensure their safety.
It focuses on promoting fire safety, testing smoke alarms regularly, and the importance of early intervention.
Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service provided some helpful tips and areas to consider when it comes to fire safety at home. It said residents should think about how you’d get out in a fire by making and practicing an escape plan.
Family members who may have mobility issues when trying to escape a fire emergency should be considered. The service said to think about whether the person may need a torch or a stair rail.
It also recommended fitting at least one smoke alarm on every level of your home so smoke can reach the alarms quicker giving you more warning time, and test them at least once a month.
The service also advised residents to keep their door and window keys in a known and accessible place, ensuring everyone knows where the keys are kept, so they can be reached easily and allow everyone the opportunity to get out quickly in the event of a fire.