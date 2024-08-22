A 42-YEAR-OLD Redbrook man has appeared in court charged with four offences in connection with an alleged day-time assault in Monmouth town centre.
Andrew Taylor, also known as Andrew Bourke, is accused of four offences: Affray; assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH); possession of a bladed article in a public place and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
He appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court on Saturday, August 17, where he was remanded into custody to appear at Newport Crown Court on September 16.
Police officers attended reports of a car passenger being assaulted close to Monnow Street near Waitrose around 4.30pm on Monday afternoon, August 12, and arrested a man on suspicion of Section 18 wounding with intent.
The victim was sent to hospital for treatment, and police said at the time his injuries were not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said “anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to contact us via the website, call 101 or DM us on social media quoting 2400269802”.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 with information.