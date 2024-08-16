A 42-year-old man has been arrested following an alleged daytime assault in Monmouth town centre last Monday (August 12).
Police officers attended the incident at 4.30pm and a man, who had been a passenger in a car, was allegedly attacked in the street by another man.
The victim was sent to hospital for treatment, and police said his injuries were not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.
A Monmouth man has now been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding with intent, possession of a bladed article in a public place, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, remains in police custody.
Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to contact us via the website, call 101 or DM us on social media quoting 2400269802.
Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 with information.