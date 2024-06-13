A man was arrested earlier today (Thursday, June 13) after officers discovered thousands of pounds worth of drugs and cash during the execution of a drugs warrant in Coleford.
Officers from the Forest of Dean Neighbourhood Policing and Vanguard teams executed a warrant in the town centre area after intelligence was gathered about suspected drug dealing.
As part of searches, officers discovered approximately £17,000 in cash, more than £5,000 worth of cocaine and a banned knife within the property.
Several vehicles were also seized as part of the warrant.
A man in his 50s and from the Forest of Dean was subsequently arrested on suspicion of the supply of class A drugs and possession of an offensive weapon, a banned knife.
He remains in police custody while enquiries continue.
Anyone who has information about drug dealing or suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact your local team by completing the following form: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/a/your-area/local-policing-team-contact/contact-your-local-policing-team
Alternatively you can call police on 101 or give information anonymously to the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.