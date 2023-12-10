A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following an alleged stabbing in Cinderford.
Emergency services were called to High Street near its junction with Valley Road at 10.20pm on Friday (December 8) with a report that a man had been stabbed inside a house.
The man was treated by paramedics and later died from his injuries.
A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.
A scene guard is currently in place at a property while officers remain at the scene.
Officers from the Major Crime Investigation Team are in the early stages of an investigation and appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened or has information to come forward.
Information can be provided to police online by completing the following form and quoting incident 446 of 8 December: www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
Alternatively you can report information anonymously through the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting their website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously