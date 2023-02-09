A MAN from the Forest has been charged with burglary following a break-in at the pharmacy on Lydney high street this week.
Police were called out to Lloyds Pharmacy on Newerne Street at around 10.50pm on Wednesday, February 8 with a report of a break-in.
Officers attended and arrested a 39 year-old man from the Forest on suspicion of burglary.
A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Police confirmed today (Friday, February 10) that the man, Steven Care-Slade of Acorn Drive, Lydney, has been charged with "burglary of a pharmacy and stealing medication".
He is due to appear at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court today.
The crime scene suggests the offender smashed their way through one of the front entrance glass doors, which is now boarded up.
Police tape was also stretched across the front entrance on Thursday.
The pharmacy was closed for most of the day while police carried out their investigation.