A MAN who paid to dispose of a heap of rubbish which was later dumped on a pathway in Bream has been fined thousands of pounds following prosecution by the Forest Council.
Mr Stephen Maloney, of Badgeworth in Cheltenham, pleaded guilty to two offences under section 34 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 at Cheltenham Magistrates Court last Tuesday (March 7).
He was prosecuted for failing to ensure waste collected from the demolition of a garage in Cheltenham was properly disposed of, and for failing to provide waste transfer documentation when requested to do so by the council.
Maloney, formerly of ‘Cheltenham Driveways & Roofing’, explained that he had paid individuals unknown to him £800 to dispose of the waste.
The large amount of rubbish that included wood, boxes containing books, garden trellis, tree cuttings and scrap metal, was fly-tipped on land near Oakwood Road in Bream in September 2021.
Mr Maloney apologised and stated that he should have checked the individuals were licensed to transport waste.
He was fined £4320 and was ordered to pay £3202.80 in costs along with a victim surcharge of £190, taking the total to £7712.80.
The prosecution was brought by Forest of Dean District Council’s Street Warden team with assistance from both the Council’s Counter Fraud and Enforcement Unit and Legal Service.
Fores Council cabinet member for waste, Councillor Richard Leppington said: “Our Street Warden team do a fantastic job year round of ensuring that our district remains clean, safe and welcoming for all.
“As part of their role, the team helps to ensure that incidents of fly-tipping are investigated and that those who do not comply with the correct waste disposal conditions are held accountable.
“The verdict reached at Cheltenham Magistrates Court should stand as testament to this.
“Waste should be disposed of responsibly in the correct manner and if, as in this case, it isn’t, our Street Warden and Counter Fraud and Enforcement team will enforce it.”
Anyone can report an incident of fly tipping online by visiting the Forest of Dean District Council website at www.fdean.gov.uk/environment/fly-tipping.