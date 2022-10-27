Man jailed for filming dogs killing wild boar in the Forest
Subscribe newsletter
A MAN who set two dogs on a wild boar in the Forest and filmed them killing it has been jailed.
Sick Luke Rix can be heard urging on his dogs as they clamped their teeth onto the terrified animal’s neck and leg.
Other videos seized by police and the RSPCA at Rix’s home at Broadwell Hill near Moreton-in-March showed the incident was not a one-off, Cheltenham magistrates were told.
Rix, 32, was jailed for 18 weeks and disqualified from keeping dogs for a decade after admitting three offences following an investigation and prosecution by the RSPCA.
The animal welfare charity had been contacted after videos and images were discovered on an iPad belonging to the former gamekeeper by his former partner.
When an inspector from the RSPCA’s Special Operations Unit and police raided the Broadwell Hill address, a number of videos and photographs were found.
One clip contained disturbing footage of Rix filming while two dogs – one being his dog, a black lurcher called Gunner – attacked a wild boar.
In the distressing 34-second clip released by the RSPCA, Rix can be heard encouraging the dogs saying “look at that boy...big pig...go on boys”.
The dogs can be seen latched onto the neck area of the boar – which was already bleeding after Rix stabbed it – as it screams in pain and distress.
Additional footage included conversations about the boar hunt, which had taken place in the Forest, where there is discussion regarding this hunt and injuries to a dog.
In an interview, Rix said he had always hunted and had previously been a gamekeeper.
Appearing at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on October 17, Rix, whose address was given as Gilks Lane, Oxhill in Warwickshire admitted three offences under the 2006 Animal Welfare Act.
They were that he stabbed a wild boar, causing unnecessary suffering; that he caused unnecessary suffering to Gunner by setting him on the boar, sustaining bite injuries as a result.
Both offences took place between October 1 and November 3 last year.
He also pleaded guilty to causing Gunner unnecessary suffering by not getting him treatment for severe dental disease which would have been causing pain for three years.
A veterinary expert concluded the pain and fear would have caused the boar unnecessary suffering and the stabbing would have caused intense pain until the point it lost consciousness due to blood loss.
In her statement, the vet said: “The dogs have control of the boar which as a result is unable to escape from the situation and is therefore under the control of Rix.
“The dogs were placed into a situation with the wild boar where their safety and welfare were compromised and as a result the black dog sustained injuries.”
The vet found Gunner had a fracture of the upper right canine, missing upper incisors and had lower worn incisors and marked dental disease that was so severe the vet felt this would have caused pain for at least three years
Records showed he had not seen a vet since 2019, at which time Rix had been advised the fractured tooth needed removing due to associated infection and dental disease was pointed out. Following his rescue, Gunner had to have more than 20 teeth removed.
RSPCA solicitor Lindi Meyer, who represented the charity in court, said: “Other seized videos and photos showed dogs ripping apart a fox, dogs with injuries, terriers tormenting a caged rat, and discussions of boar, badger and fox hunting, and conversations with people on social media regarding his hunting exploits.
“Whilst not the subject of criminal charges, all this relevant background information found on his devices shows that the incident with the boar was not an isolated incident and shows he has used his dogs in other situations to set upon a wild animal and that this is a game to him which he will glorify by filming and bragging by distributing it.
“It also shows that he is prepared to put his dogs at risk.
“The charges appear to be a snap-shot of the activities in which Rix engages.
‘‘Photos, videos and conversations which were seized together show that he engages in hunting activity with all his dogs whether boar, rats, or foxes and that this is done for sport which he then glorifies by boasting and sharing on social media.
“There is a very high risk of re-offending if he is allowed to have dogs, not least due to his lifestyle and peer groups.
‘‘He has shown no regard for their welfare and has put them in a position where they too get injured - not just the animal being hunted.
‘‘He had not sought veterinary assistance for Gunner for the past three years. Rix showed no remorse for his actions and believes hunting to be a way of life.”
As well as the jail term and being disqualified from keeping dogs, Rix was ordered to pay £500 costs and a £128 victim surcharge.
Gunner was placed in the care of the RSPCA which means that he can now be re-homed.
In mitigation, it was said Rix was going through a difficult time in his life because of the breakdown of a relationship and issues with his business.
A spokesperson for Gloucestershire Police said: “He had been travelling to the Forest of Dean to commit the crimes, and last year Gloucestershire Constabulary’s Rural Crime Team, alongside the RSPCA, conducted a warrant at an address in Broadwell, Moreton-In-Marsh
“Inside Rix’s home on Broadwell Hill there were a number of items which were seized.
“Police found electronic devices with evidence on, protective Kevlar dog vests which act as body armour, and also special dog collars that were used to protect the dogs from injury when attacking animals. A banned breed of dog was also seized from the address.
“Officers had been investigating reports that Rix was using his dogs for baiting wild boar and illegally hunting other wild animals.
“From the seized devices, previously deleted videos from his social media accounts were forensically retrieved and they revealed numerous crimes under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.”
A spokesperson for the Rural Crime Team added: “These acts of cruelty to animals are horrendous, and we will not tolerate this in our beautiful countryside.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |