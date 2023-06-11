A HISTORIC pub in a prominent spot in a Wye Valley town is to get a smart new look.
The 17th-century Man of Ross Inn at the junction of Wye Street, Wilton Road and Edde Cross Street in Ross-on-Wye is Grade II-listed, and permission is needed to make changes to its exterior.
Its owner, Edinburgh-based Star Pubs & Bars, working with SR Signs of Leeds, plans to paint it “a darker colour to enhance the appearance of the site”.
This is given in the accompanying designs as Farrow & Ball’s Brassica, described by the paint supplier as “a dark and sophisticated lavender”.
The pub appears to have been a pistachio colour since 2017, before which it was painted white.
The application to Herefordshire Council planners also proposes seven new or replacement signage elements, but says these are “based on the style and locations of the existing signage”. It will regild existing sign letters and install a new lantern and LED floodlights that will be “less obtrusive” that the current cowl lights.
“This scheme has been proposed as there are some minor internal redecoration works being undertaken and the existing signs, due to their condition/age, do not support the development,” the company said in a statement with its application.
It also plans to redo the panel on the side of the building commemorating the philanthropist John Kyrle (1637-1724) from which the pub takes its name, which acknowledges his “attempts to beautify the town for the benefit of all the people”.
Comments on the application for listed building consent, numbered 231498, can be made until July 6.