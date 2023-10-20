A MAN was arrested in Coleford this morning (Friday, October 20) on suspicion of a firearms offence following a report that he'd been seen in possession a handgun.
Police confirmed no threats had been made towards anyone, but armed officers were deployed to locate the man shortly after 8am.
Locals said he was spotted near the Texaco petrol station in town.
A police statement said: "Shortly after 8am today (Friday) we were called with a report that a man had been seen in possession of a handgun in the Coleford area of the Forest of Dean.
"It was reported that no threats had been made towards anyone, and police, including armed officers, were deployed to locate the man.
"Following a search of the area a 35-year-old man from the Forest of Dean was arrested from an address on suspicion of a firearms offence and possession of class A drugs.
"He remains in police custody. A suspected BB gun has also been seized."