You can also undertake apprenticeships in a range of other industries here in the Forest of Dean. I was pleased to help secure just under £2 million from the Government’s Getting Building Fund for the AccXel Centre in Cinderford. Backed by local building firm K W Bell, AccXel was officially registered as an apprenticeship training provider last Summer and offers unique programmes designed to ensure that apprentices receive the best theoretical and practical construction education available anywhere in the country.