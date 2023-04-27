Residents of Herefordshire are invited to be a part of shaping its future in the implementation of the county council's Big Economic Plan.
Launched in March 2023, the partnership document presents a collective vision for the growth and development of the county up to 2050, aiming to create a vibrant, healthy, zero-carbon, and inclusive environment.
With a focus on thriving rural communities, market towns - such as Ross-on-Wye, and a flourishing university city, the plan envisions an economy driven by high technology, higher value, and creativity. The ultimate goal is to raise living standards while preserving Herefordshire's rich natural environment.
To put the plan into action, the Herefordshire Sustainable Growth Strategy Board (HSGSB) has outlined five major changes in local ways of working. Having drafted the first five-year delivery plan, the HSGSB is now inviting residents to join the new Economy and Place Board, which will build on the work of the previous board and guide the county towards achieving the 2050 Vision.
The Economy and Place Board will serve as a collaborative platform for organisations, businesses, and individuals to work together on the Economic Plan and its five-yearly delivery actions. The recruitment process for new board members is currently underway, with an independent chair position also available.
For those interested in contributing to Herefordshire's future, this is the perfect opportunity to make a difference. Visit the website to download the Chair and Board Member job descriptions and application details. The deadline for applications is noon on May 18.