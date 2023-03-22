The Forest of Dean Brass Band have appointed the well-known Euphonium soloist and Band Trainer Martyn Patterson as their new musical director.
It is Martyn’s first full-time appointment as a musical director.
The Cardiff-born mjusician said: “I’m looking forward to what the future holds between myself and this very friendly and highly motivated group of people.
“I can’t think of a nicer way to kick start my conducting career”.
Martyn started playing baritone at the age of 10 and at the age of 14 moved to euphonium for champion and of Wales at the time, BTM Band and later went to study euphonium, piano and composition at Huddersfield University.
He joined his old friends and family at the newly promoted Tongwynlais Temperance Band in 2003, becoming a driving force as a player and band trainer for their rise to the British Open contest and the National Finals at the Royal Albert Hall in 2012.
Martyn has since played solo euphonium with many of the top brass bands in the country, including Tredegar, Desford and the Cory Band when they won both European and National Championship.
Martyn is a performing artist for Yamaha Music UK and has joined the Band of the Royal Welsh Regiment where he enjoys stepping out for the anthems on the hallowed turf of the Principality Stadium at rugby internationals.
A spokesperson for the Yorkley-based band said: “The band is excited to have Martyn’s expertise and enthusiasm in the middle, with a mix of back to basics and fine detail the band can only improve.
“It will be an interesting year to come which the band is very much looking forward to.
“The future looks bright and exciting for forest of Dean Brass.”