Born in Retford, Nottinghamshire, Mary Wheeler is the first child of Eric and Lillian and later welcomed a brother. As a young woman during the war, she served as a nursing sister in a local hospital, witnessing the harrowing aftermath of pilots’ injuries. Mary’s love story began under a streetlamp during a blackout, where she met Arthur. The couple later moved to Blakedown, where they raised two children, Barbara and Michael. Mary’s life has been filled with work, family, and her love for horse racing and crosswords.