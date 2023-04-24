Melodious symphony of church bells will resonate across the country, celebrating the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, 6th May.
St Mary’s Church in Ross-on-Wye is extending an open invitation to the community, welcoming everyone to partake in this momentous occasion.
Whether you have rung church bells in the past or have been captivated by their enchanting sound on Sunday mornings, St Mary’s Church is eager to have you join them in marking this historical event. The church extends its warmest welcome to all members of the community, regardless of their experience with bell-ringing.
In addition to the “Ring for the King” event, the Ross Parishes are hosting a series of engaging activities throughout the week. Highlights include daily Zoom Morning Prayer sessions at 9 am, and the welcoming Tea and Toast and Community Larder at St Mary’s Hall every Tuesday from 9 am to 11 am.
Young families can enjoy Toddle and Toast at St Mary’s every Wednesday at 8.45 am, while craft enthusiasts can join the Craft group at St Mary’s from 11 am to 12.30 pm on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month.
For spiritual reflection, the Ponder and Pray Zoom session occurs on the first and third Wednesday of the month at 11.15 am, with no meeting on 3rd May. St Mary’s also hosts the Leaf Youth Group every Wednesday at 3.30 pm.
On Thursdays, the church offers a 10 am Eucharist service, a Warm Space in St Mary’s Hall from 10 am to 3 pm, and a Thursday Prayer Group via Zoom at 11.45 am. The Youth Choir also meets at St Mary’s at 3.30 pm.
On Sunday, 30th April, St Mary’s has a full schedule of services, including an 8 am BCP Communion Service, a live-streamed Sung Eucharist Service at 9.30 am, and Matins at Walford at 9.30 am. For more information on these events, please visit the Ross Parishes website or contact the church office.
St Mary’s Church in Ross-on-Wye is excited to bring the community together to celebrate a once-in-a-lifetime event, and they look forward to welcoming everyone with open arms.