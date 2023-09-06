A 62-year-old Minsterworth man caught driving with more than three times the alcohol limit on his breath has been disqualified for 28 months.
Krzysztof Kostrowski of Hygrove Lane, Minsterworth, pleaded guilty at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court to driving a VW Passat on the A40 at Highnam on 4th June this year when he had 110 micrograms (mcgs) of alcohol on his breath. The legal limit is 35mcgs.
The court sentenced him to a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work, banned him from driving for two years and four months and ordered him to pay £199 costs and surcharges.
He was told that if he completes a government-approved driving course at his own expense by February 13 his ban will be reduced by 28 weeks.