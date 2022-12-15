AFTER a Christmas get-together at a Forest community centre had to be cancelled because of the snow, it was assumed that senior citizens would have to go without a much-anticipated festive lunch.
But, undettered by the challenging weather conditions, a local family rallied to prepare and deliver an amazing spread to elderly people across Mitcheldean last Sunday (December 11).
The cancellation of the event at Mitcheldean Community Centre was particularly frustrating because the previous two had not gone ahead because of Covid.
So organiser Shirley Gardner refused to let the weather put a stop to the festivities this year, and called upon her family to help prepare and deliver a warming meal to the would-be guests.
Shirley’s two younger brother’s Paul and Andy Jones, their spouses Karen and Becky, daughter Vickie Gardner and partner Tom all responded to the call, and within a very short space of time had prepared an amazing lunch of freshly made tomato soup, finger buffet, trifle, apple pie and custard.
Eldest daughter Sam Gardner was unfortunately snowed in at Drybrook, but thankfully had completed all of the admin, making the process so much easier .
Once prepared, Andy’s Landrover was commandeered to deliver the meals around the village, with other family members braving the weather to deliver the meals and presents on foot.
By 2.20pm, the last resident’s meal had been successfully handed over, together with a Christmas cracker, mince pie and a present from Father Christmas.
Shirley has lived in the village her whole life and is well known as a mobile hairdresser and for organising and supporting local events.
Shirley said: “I woke up Sunday morning and was completely devastated and heartbroken to see around six to seven inches of snow and the heavy flakes still falling.
“It was immediately obvious to me that it was too dangerous for the senior citizens to attend.
“However, I wanted to make sure they all had a nice meal and present, which was achieved by the swift action, kindness and generosity of my amazing family.”
Shirley hopes next year’s event will go ahead as normal, with all senior citizens of Mitcheldean invited to attend.