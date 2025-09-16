MONMOUTH Rotary is facilitating an event to highlight the horrendous suffering being inflicted on the people of Ukraine and consider ways in which townspeople can gather local support to provide humanitarian aid.
Mobilise Monmouth for Ukraine meeting on Wednesday, October 1, from 7pm to 9.30pm (meet 6.30pm) at the town's Royal Oak pub, and organisers would love people to come along and get involved.
A link has been set up on the Monmouth Rotary Facebook page and the club's Rotary web page for people to register their interest.
Club spokesperson Roger Finn said: "If you are interested in becoming part of a new group in Monmouth to help Ukraine, please book into our meeting.
"Limited spaces are available so please book in early on the Eventbrite link from the Rotary Monmouth Website www.rotarymonmouth.com or if you are interested but unable to attend, please contact Kevin Graham through the same website
"An exciting group of speakers and colleagues with significant experience in delivering support to Ukraine will be sharing their experiences on the night.
"Some of those present will have just returned from Ukraine. They will all say that “it can be hard work but extremely rewarding”.
"Please come and support our event. Ukraine deserves and needs our support now and for many years to come.
"Come and be a part of helping the country survive and thrive. If you care, you will find fulfilment and contentment in “doing something”. “
After more than three years of full-scale war and 11 years of conflict, people in Ukraine remain massively at risk, with the ongoing violence causing immense suffering.
Families are having to flee their homes and look for safer places, with constant longer-range attacks meaning no one is safe.
In July 2025, there were the highest number of civilian casualties in three years, with at least 262 people killed and 1,388 injured.
