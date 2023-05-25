A JUNIOR parkrun has just celebrated its centenary event with a coronation-themed fancy dress run and walk, with a dinosaur thrown in for good measure.
The Dixton Junior Parkrun takes place on Monmouth Comprehensive School’s Playing Fields every Sunday morning at 9am, where youngsters aged four to 14 can run or walk a timed 2k distance.
Sion Gibby, one of the six race directors, said: “Over 400 different children have taken part since we launched in 2019 and 169 different volunteers have given their time. We held our 100th event this month (May 7) and a coronation-themed fancy dress event was the order of the day .
“It was great to see the event get to its centenary parkrun. It’s a friendly weekly event that gets children active and it’s totally free – which in itself is a huge bonus in these difficult economic times!
“Anyone keen to find out more – either just come along any Sunday morning for 9am or email [email protected]”