A SECOND man has admitted his part in ram-raiding a jewellery shop in the Forest in May this year.
Gloucester Crown Court was told on Friday (December 2) that John Snee, now of Goldwire Lane, Monmouth, had been arrested for the offence but had denied the allegation and was due to stand trial early next year.
The court heard at Friday’s hearing, however, Snee pleaded guilty to the charge that, together with Cameron Smith, he entered Taylors Jewellers on Newerne Street in Lydney as a trespasser on May 24, 2022, and stole a quantity of jewellery boxes.
The court was also told that Smith, 22, of Boating Lake Lane, Lydney, had already pleaded guilty to entering Taylors Jewellers in Newerne Street, Lydney on May 24 this year as a trespasser and had also admitted a number of other offences.
Prosecutor Chloe Griggs explained that at around 2.50am that morning police were called to a reported ‘ram-raid’ at the jewellery shop.
The police discovered that a vehicle had driven into the building and that a number of offenders had entered the shop and stole a number of jewellery boxes, which later turned out to be empty, she said.
Lloyd Jenkins, defending Snee, said the length of sentence his client was likely to receive would be in the range that could be suspended.
Judge Michael Cullum adjourned sentence until January 11 for a pre-sentence report. Snee was released on conditional bail until that hearing.