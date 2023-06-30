The girls and boys showcased the song they composed in collaboration with the leading UK composer, Russell Hepplewhite.
The girls and boys at The Grange highlighted their outstanding talents in Earth, Air, Fire, Water, in the main hall at Monmouth School for Girls.
The children showcased the song they composed when the leading UK composer, Russell Hepplewhite, visited the school for a two-day masterclass in in May.
Mr Hepplewhite is widely known for his operatic, musical theatre and choral music and ran workshops and whole-school singing slots during his visit in preparation for the show.
The boys and girls worked hard, bringing each of the show’s four elements - Earth, Air, Fire, Water - to life with great maturity and lots of creativity.
The hugely-enjoyable production featured the impressive Monmouth Prep School Choir and also included excerpts from All the World’s A Stage (William Shakespeare), The Door (Holub), Fire (Jonathan Dove) and Flooding rains (Harley Mead).