RIVERS in rural Monmouthshire are rising rapidly councillors have been warned as heavy rain lashes Gwent.
Osbaston Road in Monmouth is currently closed between Osbaston School and Hereford Road. Diversions are in place which may cause congestion and police are asking the public to avoid the area and find alternative routes.
Monmouthshire County Council has said it is monitoring flood warnings across the county and has officers out ready to assist with any problems.
Councillor Richard John, who represents Mitchell Troy and Trellech near Monmouth, said he is concerned about potential flooding.
He said: “I’m particularly worried about the river Trothy, it seems to be rising about 20 centimetres every quarter of an hour and main roads have been cut off leading to villages in my area.”
Ian Chandler who represents Llantilio Crossenny, east of Abergavenny, said the river Monnow is posing a risk as well.
The Green Party councillor said: “My ward is probably most at affected. The Monnow is at risk and particularly the village of Skenfrith. People are prepared, hopeful, but prepared for the worst as well and I can I reassure them we’ll support residents in any way.”
The council’s Labour leader, Mary Ann Brocklesby who represents Llanelly Hill, said the council has staff out to support communities along with the emerency services.
All councillors thanked those out working in the wet conditions when they met for the council’s scheduled cabinet meeting on Wednesday, October 16.
Numerous roads across the area have been affected by flooding including the Ross Road in Abergavenny, the Llanellen road and the A4042 at Goytre.
This afternoon, six amber flood alerts and two red flood warnings in several areas across Monmouthshire and Powys
There are red flood warnings for the River Monnow at Skenfrith and River Monnow at Forge Road, Osbaston.
There are orange flood alerts for the following rivers:
- Usk Estuary
- Wye Estuary in Monmouthshire
- River Wye in Powys
- Rivers Wy and Monnow in Monmouthshire.