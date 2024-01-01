MONMOUTHSHIRE Hunt held their annual New Year's Day meet in Monmouth today, with lost of people there to see them off.
Despite the wet weather underfoot, there was a sizeable gathering of horses and riders, from little ponies upwards.
The traditional New Year's Day meet saw the Royal Monmouthshire Royal Engineers (Militia) host the gathering in the castle grounds with mince pies, sausage rolls and mulled wine for supporters.
The horses and hounds left the square to the sound of the horn and made their way up Priory Street and the Hereford Road for a drag hunt.
The hunt can trace its history back to the 1830s, when the The Monmouthshire Hunt Club was formed, running the hounds until the Second World War.