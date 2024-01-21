Monnow Street will be one-way only for traffic from Monday morning.
Welsh Water have been replacing the Victorian water main through town since December and from Monday onwards will be working up to the junction with Nailers Lane.
All vehicles will only be able to travel down Monnow Street either through the pinch point, or accessing Monnow Street via St John Street.
The one way system is expected to last for two months until mid-March and during that time there will be no two way traffic at any time.
Welsh Water say they are committed to working with businesses regarding deliveries with parking bays available outside of their working areas. Disabled parking will be available within working areas where it is safe to do so.
Adding to the misery of travelling to town is the 12-week work schedule Monmouthshire County Council begin on the same day, Monday January 22nd, on a new active travel route: the Williams Field Lane to Monnow Bridge Active Travel Route which will see the mini roundabout at the junction of Wonastow Road and Drybridge Street return to a T junction with Wonastow Road giving way as before.
Welsh Water work is due to start in Monnow Keep towards the end of January.
Go to https://inyourarea.digdat.co.uk/DwrCymru?id=PlannedWork.783 for all updates throughout the project