More people in the Forest eligible for energy bills rebate
MORE people in the Forest are being offered financial support from the district council ahead of the expected hike in energy costs.
The council has expanded the eligibility criteria for the £150 Council Tax rebate offered to residents earlier in the year.
The initial rebate, which was distributed by the council on behalf of the government as part of its Energy Bills Rebate Scheme, was available to households in council tax bands A - D.
But the rebate has now been opened up to more people and those who weren’t eligible last time are being encouraged to apply this month.
Cllr Bernie O’Neil, cabinet member for economy, said: “For those eligible, they can apply and receive a £150 payment to help with energy costs during the current cost of living crisis.
“We have expanded the criteria of the funding to make it available to more people who may need support, focussing on those most in need.
“This includes people on benefits, people living in shared accommodation and people on a low income.
“Residents should visit our website to see if they are eligible and apply to receive it.
‘‘Our phone lines are open for those who can’t use the internet.
“If you know someone who may need this support such as friends and family, please let them know so we can get this support out to them.”
Those now eligble for the rebate include people living in properties banded E-H who are on low incomes or don’t pay council tax due to caring or health reasons, as well as those on low income who pay energy bills but not council tax.
People on low income living in houses of multiple occupancy, as well as emergency and supported accomodation, are also eligible for the scheme.
Residents have until September 25 to apply for support.
The full eligibility criteria and a form to apply can be found at www.fdean.gov.uk/150rebate.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account.