A GLOUCESTERSHIRE activist says that more resources are needed for hospitals in the area, following her recent experiences.
Alice Reeve, 49, from Cheltenham, is well known in the Forest of Dean as an activist for Lyme Disease, ME and fibromyalgia. On August 26, she suffered a badly broken ankle and required crucial surgery.
She was taken by ambulance from her home to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital with an injury so severe that her ambulance was allowed to jump the queue at the Accident and Emergency Department.
On seven of the days since she arrived, she was told she was having the operation and to prepare for anaesthetic, meaning she had to be starved. However, each time she expected the surgery, it was cancelled. It took ten days before the urgent surgery was performed.
Alice says the problem lies with the lack of resources for the NHS, including healthcare assistants and funding. She said: “The problem we’ve got at the moment in Gloucestershire is orthopaedics are under major strain. Because we’ve only got one emergency hospital, they’re having to take everybody from all over the county.
“For a surgery like mine, you have a timeframe. Emergency surgery has to be done very quickly, but surgery didn’t go ahead because of other emergencies. A&E - they’re not coping and they urgently need more resources coming in.”
Some of the resources Alice said are needed include more cleaners and healthcare assistants, which could alleviate some of the pressures on other workers and departments.
Alice added: “I think they need to get A&E back at Cheltenham because Gloucestershire Royal can’t cope with the pressure. We need to get orthopaedics back there, I can understand they’re trying to make this more specialised, but they need a backup plan.”
Alice also made it clear that she does not believe the fault lies with the consultants or healthcare staff, but those “at the top”. She said the budget is unmanageable as there is not enough funding.
The experience has affected Alice both physically and emotionally. She said waiting for surgery and being told she will not receive it repeatedly is very stressful. During her wait, she wrote a letter to Chief Executive of Gloucestershire NHS Foundation Trust, Kevin McNamara, outlining her concerns, but says she has not received a reply from him directly.
A spokesperson from Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust said: “We are very sorry that Alice Reeve experienced delays to her operation during the week of September 2. At the time, our trauma team was extremely busy and newly admitted patients with life-and limb-threatening surgical needs took clinical priority, which unfortunately led to a series of on-the-day postponements.
“Alice Reeve was in contact with our Patient Advice and Liaison (PALS) team during the week and her email contacts were passed to our Chief Executive who was aware of the situation, as were the senior management of our surgical division. We always recommend that our PALS team is the centre for contact with situations like this as they are fully briefed on all details of the case. Should Ms Reeve wish to take this forward as a formal complaint, our PALS team will be able to guide her through this process.
“Delivering high-quality care to every patient is our priority and we appreciate that this was a difficult and distressing experience. We wish Alice all the best with her ongoing recovery.”
The Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALS) offers confidential advice, support and information on most health and wellbeing matters. They provide a point of contact for patients, their families and their carers, which you can find at your local hospital.