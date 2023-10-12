EVEN the fussiest of eaters would have struggled not to find something delicious to enjoy as the Forest Showcase returned to Speech House on Sunday (October 8).
From vegan delights to the meatiest treats, local producers had something to offer the thousands who made their way to the showground.
And unseasonably warm temperatures did not put off the hardy folk of Harts Barn Cookery School demonstrating the use of fire cages to cook.
As well as exhibitors from the Forest and Wye Valley there were many from other parts of the South West, South Wales and the Midlands.
As well as food and drink stands, there were demonstrations in the cookery theatre and music from local groups including Lydney Training Band and the Forest Treblemakers community choir as well as a demonstration of circus skills.
Among the local exhibitors were volunteers from the Dean Forest Food Hub which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.
They brought along a birthday cake and were giving away pieces of cake to mark the Newnham-based project’s anniversary.
Judith Williams, who baked the celebration cake, said: “We like an online farmers’ market.
“Customers can order produce from the area knowing they are getting high quality food, supporting local businesses and cutting down on food miles.
“Producers receive weekly orders so they can produce to order which cuts down on waste.
“Our goal is to ensure everyone in the Forest has access to affordable local produce that is fair to producers as well.
The food theatre included demonstrations from local chefs with tips on how show-goers could improve their own cookery.
Gavin Taylor from Tudor Farmhouse really cut down on “food miles” by using only ingredients from the food hall next door.
The Speech House Hotel’s Gareth Jenkins again teamed up with Deb Blakemore of Plump Hill Farm at Huntley to explain how to maximise flavour when cooking.
Other giving talks and demonstrations included Debbie Jones of the Forest Deli in Coleford.