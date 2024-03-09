NEARLY nine in 10 Gloucestershire children have got a place at their first choice secondary school.
A total of 6,539 applications for September this year, 86 per cent of pupils received a place at their first preference school.
Parents of pupils going to secondary school in September received a notification from Gloucestershire County Council on Friday (March 1). Parents have until this Friday (March 8) to accept their school place or request an alternative school.
As well as the 86 per cent being offered their first choice school, 97 per cent are being offered one of their preferences.
Those who did not get offered their first preference school, received a letter that explains how the decision was made.
Cllr Philip Robinson, Cabinet Member for Education, Skills and Bus Transport said: “Going on to secondary school is a big step for our young people, and I wish them well for the next stage of their journey. I’m delighted that we have been able to offer so many pupils a school of their choice for September.”
If parents ask for their child’s school place to be reconsidered, they will be placed on the waiting list and they will be offered a place in line with the school’s admission policy.
Parents unhappy with their initial offer are encouraged to keep their place as this will ensure thattheir child will have a place at a school in September.