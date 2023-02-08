A CRASH on the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge left motorists queuing for an hour and a half in and around Chepstow at rush hour this morning.
A lane was blocked on the Second Severn Crossing eastbound due to a crash between junction 23 M48 and junction 22 M49 at around 7am on Wednesday (February 8).
Emergency services attended but no injuries were reported following the collision.
But the roads were gridlocked, with congestion stretching for 10 miles in all directions between the Forest and Wye Valley, Newport and Bristol.
Motorists said it took them around 90 minutes to get through Chepstow in all directions.
And the queue from the Forest towards Chepstow reportedly stretched all the way back to Hanley Farm.
The crash was cleared and the lane reopened by 9.30am.