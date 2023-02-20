Excitement and adventure await in the latest video from Vanessa Ruck, also known as "The Girl On A Bike" as she embarks on an epic journey through the rugged terrain of Iceland on a massive Africa Twin motorcycle. The video starts off with Vanessa expressing her nervousness about the technical challenges that lie ahead, including multiple river crossings that are sure to put the Africa Twin to the test.
But Vanessa is no stranger to adventure, having previously conquered the Shotover River in New Zealand and the wilds of Iceland. With her waterproof socks on and a reminder of her previous triumphs, Vanessa sets off on the day's ride, accompanied by her fellow riders.
As the group navigates through the beautiful landscape of Iceland, Vanessa can't help but express her awe at the stunning road riding and rugged scenery. The group takes a break to warm up and enjoy some Icelandic delicacies before hitting the road again, this time venturing through a black sand lava field, complete with random solid lumps of rock that threaten to derail the riders.
Despite the challenges, Vanessa remains determined and focused, taking on the deep sand and technical terrain with skill and confidence. The group encounters their biggest challenge yet, a wide and rushing river crossing, but with the help of their expert guide, they make it safely across.
As the day draws to a close, Vanessa reflects on the incredible adventure she has just experienced, and the thrill of conquering such a formidable landscape on the back of the mighty Africa Twin. For those who crave adventure and excitement, Vanessa's video is a must-see, and a reminder that anything is possible with the right mindset and determination.