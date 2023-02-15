Jesse Norman, Minister of State for the Department for Transport and MP for Ross-on-Wye, fielded a question from Rachael Maskell, Labour/Co-operative MP for York Central, regarding e-bike and e-scooter parking. Maskell asked what steps the government is taking to control secure e-bike and e-scooter parking in identified parking areas and if they will bring forward legislative proposals on the creation of regulations and parking infrastructure for e-bikes and e-scooter hire schemes.
Mr Norman explained that e-bikes follow the same traffic rules as bicycles and that it is an offence for them to obstruct the highway, including the pavement. In some cases, e-bikes may be parked on the pavement if they do not cause an obstruction. He noted that an obstruction is an offence under the Highways Act and is enforceable by the police.