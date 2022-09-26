Kit cars, tractors, and military vehicles at Newent Classic Car Show
Pat Bray with his “unmolested” LML 125cc scooter
FROM kit cars to tractors and military vehicles, there was something at the Newent Classic Car Show for everyone with an interest in motors.
Among the large number of visitors was TV personality Richard Hammond who was filming for his show on the Discovery Channel following his classic car restoration business, The Smallest Cog, which is based in Hereford.
The show is organised by the Newent Rotary Club and was held at Newent Cricket Club on Sunday (September 25).
Visitors and exhibitors came from across the area and as far away as the Midlands and South West England.
Among them was Annette Smith of Markley in Worcestershire.
Her 1961 Austin Cambridge isn’t just to be admired – it’s the family run-around.
As well as displaying her car at the show, she also uses it to drive to see her sister in Huntley.
She said: “It’s our everyday car, we use it to go shopping and travel around.”
Entry was free and a collection was taken to support Rotary’s charitable work.
