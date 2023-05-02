Phillip Harper completed an 80-mile round trip through North Herefordshire to support Childline. Despite facing heavy rain in the afternoon, Harper successfully navigated the challenging conditions in his 1933 vintage Austin, experiencing no show-stopping car problems throughout the journey.
Pic of the week: 1933 vintage Austin
By Chris Were | Reporter |
Sunday 7th May 2023 11:00 am
(Phillip Harper )
